Hyderabad Railway Stations witness surge in unreserved passengers during pre-election weekend

The SCR has operated more than 60 special trains, which registered more than 100 per cent occupancy, between the two Telugu States during the weekend to cater the extra rush for both onward and return traffic.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 04:20 PM

Passengers During Pre Election Weekend

Hyderabad: Around 4.30 lakh unreserved passengers have travelled from the railway stations of the twin city region – Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Lingampalli – towards various destinations, between May 9 and 12.

The weekend before the Lok Sabha elections had the passenger rush peaking with the average passengers travelled in general coaches per day between May 9 and 12 being around 1.05 lakh, which is 52 per cent more compared with daily average of 68,800 unreserved passengers from the twin city region.

According to the SCR officials, with the commencement of summer holidays, Parliament elections in several states and weekend rush adding to the situation, travelling passengers to the different destinations substantially increased at railway stations in major cities of both Telugu states.

The SCR has operated more than 60 special trains, which registered more than 100 per cent occupancy, between the two Telugu States during the weekend to cater the extra rush for both onward and return traffic.

The special trains have been run from the twin city region towards popular destinations like Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Narsapur, Nagarsol, Machilipatnam, etc. In addition, special trains were also operated from twin city region to the farther destinations like Khurda road, Berhampur, Bengaluru, Sambalpur, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Agartala, Raxaul, Udaipur, Cuttack, Santragachi, Kollam, Jaipur, Rajkot, etc.

In addition to clear the extra rush of waitlisted passengers, 40 regular train services have been temporarily augmented with 41 additional coaches comprising of AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second class coaches during the period.