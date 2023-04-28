Kidnapped infant girl rescued safely in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:49 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The kidnap of a two month-old baby, who was abducted from the pavement near the Osmania General Hospital, was solved by the police who apart from rescuing the infant safely, also arrested two persons including a woman for the kidnap.

On Thursday morning, the suspects abducted the child who was sleeping beside her mother Swathi, on the footpath outside the hospital premises in Afzalgunj. Swathi was reportedly staying there for the past several months and taking treatment at the out-patient wing for chronic illness.

Police said the suspects covered the little girl with a cloth so that she could not be seen. The infant’s mother on waking up realised she was missing and after searching around, approached the Afzalgunj police.

Based on a complaint, the police booked a case of kidnap and started investigation. The special teams found the scenes of the kidnapping captured on the CCTV in the surroundings.

Police found the duo took a bus from Afzalgunj towards Falaknuma and teams were deployed and the railway station and bus station authorities were alerted.

The government railway police from Uppugudda found the duo with the child and alerted the Afzalgunj police. The kidnappers were then taken into custody and the baby was shifted to the hospital, and will be handed over to her mother after a medical examination.

Police identified the woman who kidnapped the baby to be a native of Maharashtra and the youth from Jharkhand. They were yet to announce arrest.