Killer tiger returns Asifabad from Maharashtra

Send panic waves among rural-folk again

By | Published: 1:00 am 1:03 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Khammam: The tiger suspected in the killing of two tribals and several cattle is believed to have returned to the district forests from neighbouring Maharashtra, sending panic waves among the rural-folk again. With the arrival of the big cat nicknamed A2, the Forest department officials are likely to restart initiatives soon to capture the tiger.

The big cat, which developed aberrant behaviour and is suspected to have killed two tribals in November last besides attacking scores of cattle in different parts of Kaghaznagar and Asifabad forest divisions, returned to Maharashtra forests on January 18, forcing the officials to suspend operations temporarily. It, however, is reported to have crossed Prahanitha river and entered the district again recently.

“The tiger returned to Kaghaznagar forest division three days ago on Friday. It is moving in the two divisions of Asifabad and Kaghaznagar. It has killed two cattle as well. Residents of 15 villages located on forest fringes have been alerted over the return of the carnivore,” District Forest Officer S Shantaram told ‘Telangana Today.’

The officer said the operation to trap the tiger would resume once higher officials give their nod. The authorities are initially trying to localise the big cat and to ensure that it trusts the forest of the region before administering tranquiliser. They are following the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

On a killing spree

The male carnivore depredated two calves and a cow in the Penchikalpet forest range on January 28. It was seen by motorists of Agarguda village in Penchikalpet mandal. It crossed Peddavagu and strayed into the wild of Rebbena forest range. It was allegedly sighted by rural folks at the irrigation tank of Rampur village in Dahegaon mandal on Friday night.

A team of around 150 officials camped were camping at Kandi Bheemanna in Bejjur forest range to capture the territorial animal and to prevent human loss in the second week of January. Eight machans were erected and two veterinary doctors were roped in to trap the tiger. Nearly 100 CCTV camera traps were installed to track its movement. The operation was, however, suspended when the carnivore crossed the border to Maharashtra.

Tiger movements spotted at Karepalli

Meanwhile in Khamma, tell-tale signs of tiger movement were reportedly seen at Madaram of Karepalli mandal in the district on Sunday. A villager who went to work in an agriculture farm noticed tiger fur struck to fencing wire in the farm.

He informed the local forest officers, who inspected the area and observed pug marks. Earlier, tiger’s pug marks were also found in the forests of Krsihana Sagar, Manugur, Aswapuram and other areas in Kothagudem district.

It is for the first time that tiger movement is being reported from Khammam district. The news triggered panic among villagers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .