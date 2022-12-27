| Kim Kardashian Is Having Really Hard Time Co Parenting With Kanye

The 42-year-old 'Kardashians' star discussed the highly controversial artiste and their four children, reports 'People' magazine.

Los Angeles: Kim Kardashian recently shared how the co-parenting situation is going with her former husband, Kanye West.

“Co-parenting is really f***ing hard,” Kardashian said, as she was brought to tears.

The former couple, who share daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, finalised their highly-publicised divorce in November, following West’s on-and-off social media play-by-play of the situation.

As per ‘People’, despite what is going on with West, Kardashian stands by the decision to shield their children from what plays out online and says she is doing her best.

“If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s— that they are not ready to deal with,” she said, quoted by ‘People’.

“When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could,” she added.

“I definitely protected him,” she said in the interview, “and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on (in) the outside world.”