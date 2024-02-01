Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunite to support daughter North West

By IANS Updated On - 1 February 2024, 02:20 PM

Los Angeles: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put up a united front to support their eldest daughter North West, despite their rather toxic past.

The former couple treated their daughter to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, reports Mirror.co.uk.

North’s friends also tagged along for the trip and the youngsters were seen wearing T-shirts to promote Kanye’s new album, ‘Vultures’.

As per Mirror.co.uk, while Kim and Kanye did seem amicable at the dinner, they still decided to arrive separately. Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori didn’t join them for the meal.

Kim was seen arriving at Nobu with North and her friends. The mother-of-four wore a very tiny crop top held together by buckles, which showed off her very chiselled torso. Kim paired it with a pair of furry black trousers and a matching long black coat.

Kanye, legally known as Ye, covered his face with a black mask and opted for a short leather jacket. He also wore a pair of grey trousers and some chunky leather boots. He arrived with his security in tow.

North seemed to be ecstatic and was seen smiling and laughing with her friends as her parents reunited. She was also pleased to show off the merchandise for her dad’s new album, which she features on.

As Kanye left the family meal, he was filmed being asked about a recent video of him lashing out at a female reporter. He had a public confrontation with the journalist after he was triggered by a question about whether his wife Bianca has any “free will”. During the heated exchange, Kanye even took the reporter’s phone.