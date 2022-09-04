KIMS Cuddles launches ‘Pregnancy Nutrition’, ‘Freedom from PCOD’ books

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:11 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Launched by former Indian women cricket captain, Mithali Raj, the books have been co-authored by clinical director of KIMS Cuddles, Dr. K. Shilpi Reddy and chief clinical dietician S.L. Priyadarshini Kadiyala.

Hyderabad: Two-books titled ‘Pregnancy Nutrition’ and ‘Freedom from PCOD’ aimed at spreading awareness on pregnancy and polycystic ovary syndrome were launched by KIMS Cuddles on Sunday.

Launched by former Indian women cricket captain, Mithali Raj, the books have been co-authored by clinical director of KIMS Cuddles, Dr. K. Shilpi Reddy and chief clinical dietician S.L. Priyadarshini Kadiyala.

“These books will help women understand what is right during pregnancy and how one could effectively deal with PCOD problems. Realising the subject depth and their potentialities, KIMS Cuddles has embarked on a new initiative-launching books that serve as ready-reckoners,” MD, KIMS Hospitals, Dr B Bhaskar Rao said.

Dr. Shilpi Reddy said, “I have often noticed that women who come to me tend to forget our oral conversations. But when published in a book form, the benefits are long-lasting.”

Due to sedentary lifestyle, pregnant women are now prone to diabetes. Educational compulsions and peer competition has reduced most children to bookworms. There is hardly any outdoor activity for them, which is leading to a rise in PCOD cases, she said.