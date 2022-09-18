KIMS Hospitals introduces fully automated Robotic Surgery System

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:30 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: The KIMS Group of Hospitals on Sunday announced the introduction of world’s first fully automated robotic surgery system in the State. The hospital acquired the Cuvis joint fully automated Robotic Surgery System from South Korean giant Meril.

The new system has multitude of advantages both in performing the surgery and in achieving results and ensures personalized patient-specific planning with virtual stimulation, sub-millimetric dimensional accuracy, best implant position with improved longevity and durability and minimal human errors. It also helps in faster recovery and early discharge from hospital, a press release said.

Dr.Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of KIMS Group of Hospitals, said,

“we strive to keep pace with advancements both when it comes to treatments and for procuring equipment that help achieve successes.”

Dr. Sai Laxman Anne, HOD-Orthopedics, KIMS Hospitals at Kondapur, said they had procured the system a month back and had already conducted around 10 surgeries using it. The results have been phenomenal, he added.