Kiosks to be installed across Hyderabad to assist people with street maps, directions

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao instructed MA&UD Special Chief Secretary and Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi to set up Kiosks in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Image of a kiosk installed in the streets of London. Photo: Twitter/@AnujGurwara

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will get kiosks installed in different parts of the city to assist people with street maps, directions, nearby places etc and they will be similar to the ones installed in the streets of London.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao instructed MA&UD Special Chief Secretary and Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi to set up these facilities in the city. The instructions were given following a request made on Twitter by Anuj Gurwara who posted a picture and a video of the kiosks installed in London and requested the Minister for similar facilities.

“Anuj, We will get this done in Hyderabad too Request @arvindkumar_ias Garu and @GadwalvijayaTRS Garu to start working on this,” the Minister Tweeted.

