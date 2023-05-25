Two countries, 80 meetings, 42k jobs: KTR’s tour summed up

Apart from each job carrying the potential to create three to four indirect jobs, the UK-US tour of the delegation led by KTR has also attracted investments for Tier II cities of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Two weeks, two countries, over 80 business meetings, and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao is returning home with multiple investments and a staggering 42,000 jobs for Telangana.

Apart from each job carrying the potential to create three to four indirect jobs, the United Kingdom-United States tour of the delegation led by the Minister has also attracted investments for Tier II cities of the State, bolstering the State government’s efforts to take its IT success story from Hyderabad into more cities and towns of Telangana.

The Minister had met with NRI CEOs of more than 30 companies and emphasized IT operations beyond Hyderabad, with one of the most pronounced impacts of this being Sonata Software’s announcement to set up shop with 200 jobs at the Nalgonda IT Hub.

Another announcement came from 3M-ECLAT, which will launch an operations centre at Karimnagar. This apart, Rite Software has evinced interest to expand operations to Warangal in the near future.

During the two-week tightly-scheduled trip, Rama Rao and his team participated in over 80 business meetings and five sector-specific roundtable meetings, with the Minister addressing two international conferences as well.

Cutting across various sectors like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Emerging Technologies, IT and ITES, Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and Defense, Life sciences, Medical Devices, Digital Solutions, Innovation and Data Centre, Automotive and EV and others, the Industries Minister’s tour attracted major investments, reaffirming Telangana’s position as a preferred investment destination.

Right from global media power house Warner Bros. Discovery to healthcare tech major Medtronic, asset management giant State Street and Bain Capital-owned VXI Global Solutions to London Stock Exchange Group, sports streaming major DAZN, French-American Oil and Gas giant TechnipFMC, global consulting and financial firm AlliantGroup; Stem cell therapy specialist StemCures, the list of firms that announced either investments, new centres or expansion of existing centres goes on.

The highlight of the tour came towards the end though, at Nevada in the US, where the Minister delivered the keynote address at the World Environmental and Water Resources Congress held by the American Society of Civil Engineers. The 171-year-old ASCE, one of the world’s most respected professional bodies for civil engineers, declared the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project an enduring symbol of engineering progress and partnership and presented a plaque declaring the same to the Minister.

Also Read CM KCR announces Rs.105 crore for Formation Day celebrations