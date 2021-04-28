Kisan special train carries 376 ton of mangoes from Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is continuing its efforts for the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities during the pandemic. Despite odd situations, the division is running parcel special trains and Kisan special trains to boost income to the farm sector, by providing hassle-free, safe and speedy transport services of agricultural produce.

The Kisan rail special trains started from Vizianagaram for transportation of Mangoes on April 17 and run on alternate days. In Seven trips, the Kisan rail carried 1725 tonnes of Mangoes to Adarsh nagar, New Delhi.

On Wednesday, the Kisan train carried 376 tonnes of mangoes, which is the highest ever loading for a single train in the East Coast Railway history.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appreciated the efforts of the staff for continuing their relentless services. He appealed to the farmers, traders and the exporters to utilize the opportunity of Kisan Rail Special trains for safe and speedy transportation of the fruit stocks.

