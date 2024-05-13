Kishan Reddy expresses confidence of winning ten seats in Telangana

Taking strong exception to Revanth Reddy addressing a press conference in the middle of the voting, the union Minister said the Revanth had no respect for norms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that the people of Telangana had rejected Congress, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy claimed that the BJP would get more than 10 seats in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Kishan Reddy alleged that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy tried to mislead people by spreading lies about BJP, but they rejected their claims and supported the Saffron party in the polls.

“Congress leaders and workers have no faith in Revanth. They do not believe him. Hence, there is no question of people of the State believing him. I am confident that BJP will win a majority of the seats in the State. BJP will emerge as a force in Telangana in future,”he said.

Expressing disappointment over low polling in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, he said the voting percentage had come down due to various reasons, including a large number of people leaving the city to cast their vote in their native places in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

When he was reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too addressed a press conference after casting his vote in Ahmedabad, he said the Prime Minister only appealed to the people to cast their votes, whereas Revanth Reddy asked people to vote against BJP.