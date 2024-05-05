Positive environment for BJP in Telangana, says Kishan Reddy

Taking part in a meet the press programme here on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said the BJP was getting a lot of support from the people of the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 May 2024, 06:10 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that there was a positive environment in favour of BJP in Telangana, BJP State unit president G Kishan Reddy said the people of Telangana had trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wanted to see his government at the Centre.

“I have never seen such a positive atmosphere in favour of BJP in my entire political career. I appeal to the people of Telangana to vote for BJP for the future of the country,” he said.

Listing out policies and programmes of how Modi’s 10-year rule had brought change in comparison to 2014, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, the union Minister said NDA has provided a corruption-free stable government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the country has witnessed progress in all sectors.