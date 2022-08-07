Kishan Reddy finds fault with KCR for remarks against Modi, Niti Aayog

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday found fault with the remarks made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Niti Aayog.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kishan Reddy said it was wrong on the part of the Chief Minister to boycott the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog in New Delhi and it was also against the federal spirit.

“It is also not advisable for the Chief Minister to criticise national institutions. If he has any aspiration for development, then he should come and speak on this platform,” the union Minister said, adding that the former may have decided to boycott the meeting to divert the people’s attention.

He said development activities of the country and States would be discussed in detail at the crucial meeting of Niti Aayog. The ruling party in Telangana was unable to digest the fact that the BJP was

strengthening on all fronts in the State, he claimed.

He took exception to Chandrashekhar Rao making ‘unnecessary’ remarks against the Prime Minister, who he claimed was striving for the overall development of the country.

Kishan Reddy also called upon the people to hoist the national flag in every house to mark 75 years of India’s Independence from August 13 to 15.