Kishan Reddy urges CM Revanth to prepare list of beneficiaries for PMAY-G

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 August 2024, 09:10 PM

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to prepare a list of homeless rural poor to provide houses under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G).

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the cabinet meeting had assured him that the centre would support the State government in providing houses to rural poor.

Although there were lakhs of poor families in rural Telangana who need houses, the previous government did not take part in the Awaas 2018 survey, following which no list of beneficiaries was sent by the Telangana government to the Union government, he said.

Prime Minister launched the PMAY-G scheme with a target to construct 2.95 crore pucca houses by March, 2024 for the landless poor families of rural India, he said, adding that the centre had decided to build an additional 2 crore pucca houses for the poor families between 2024 and 2029 as part of the second phase.This will benefit at least 10 crore people in rural areas in need of houses, he added.

The identification of beneficiaries for PMAY-Gramin 2.0 would be based on the 2011 Socio Economic Caste Census ( SECC) 2011 Permanent Wait List (PWL) and the Awaas (2018) list, hence I urge the Chief Minister to prepare the list of beneficiaries at the earliest so that needy could get houses, he said.