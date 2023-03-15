Kishan Reddy writes to CM KCR for land for Sangeet Natak Akademi

Kishan Reddy wrote a letter to CM KCR urging him to allot 10 acres in the heart of Hyderabad to set up a Regional Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi

Hyderabad: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to allot 10 acres in the heart of the city to set up a Regional Centre of the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Kishan Reddy on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Minister explaining the need to set up the Regional Centre of the Sangeet Natak Akademi to promote the rich cultural heritage of the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He said the Akademi had plans to develop the centre into a state-of-the-art Regional Centre and a leading cultural space that would foster the cultural growth and performative milieu of the State. The availability of Infrastructure such as pre-existing structures and buildings would expedite the Ministry of Culture and the Akademi’s efforts in commencing the Centre at the earliest, he said.

Infrastructural requirements of the centre would include a library, documentation centre and an auditorium for performing art including multifunctional space beside the office space, he added.

