Kishan Reddy claims Modi discovered Covid vaccine, KTR suggests a Nobel prize

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:40 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

This was after Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed that Narendra Modi had “courageously” invented the Covid vaccine.

Hyderabad: Soon after union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came up with her controversial remark on the rupee vis-a-vis the dollar, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy triggered another meme fest by claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discovered the Covid vaccine.

Reddy’s comment came after BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s claims that the Prime Minister had stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. In a video that is going viral on Twitter, Kishan Reddy is seen saying “in our country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi courageously discovered the Covid vaccine.”

With the entire social media community stand agape, not knowing whether to laugh or cry, TRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao reacted in his inimitable style, suggesting that Modi should be given the coveted Nobel prize for his ‘discovery’.

Reacting to the video, Rama Rao tweeted: ”Let us demand Nobel prize in medicine or science to Modiji. Apparently, Modi discovered the Covid vaccine courageously. His cabinet colleagues are really bright, I must accept, especially Kishan Reddy.'”

Continuing the sarcastic jibe at the Prime Minister, Rama Rao also tweeted: ”Modi ji deserves Nobel Prize but in which category? Nobel for medicine – for discovering Covid vaccine. Nobel for economics – demonetisation and Swiss black money returns. Nobel prize for peace – stopping the Russia-Ukraine war for six hours, Nobel prize for physics – Radar theory.'”

Also sharing an old video of Modi from 2013, when he held the then union government responsible for the rupee’s downslide, Rama Rao tweeted: ”To all those BJP folks, who feel Vishwa Guru deserves more than Nobel, I would like to nominate Modiji of 2013 for his amazing histronics and theatrical skills in criticizing the then union Government on rupee devaluation. If not Oscar, atleast a Bhaskar award should be awarded.”

