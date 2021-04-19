Kishan Reddy’s claims on COVID-19 vaccines stock are false: TS Health officials

The senior BJP leader on Sunday took to Twitter and tweeted a map of India that displayed the available stock of Covid vaccines across all States.

Hyderabad: Senior public health officials in Telangana on Monday termed claims of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, who on Sunday claimed that Telangana has 10.48 lakh Covid vaccine doses, as misinformation and a deliberate attempt to misguide the public.

The senior BJP leader on Sunday took to Twitter and tweeted a map of India that displayed the available stock of Covid vaccines across all States. Reddy’s tweet claimed that as on Sunday, there were 2.24 crore Covid vaccine doses available in all States and that Telangana had a buffer stock of 10.48 lakh vaccine doses.

“The claims made by the Minister on availability of buffer stock of vaccines are totally wrong and an attempt to misguide and misinform the public. We had to halt the entire vaccination drive in Telangana on Sunday, just because we had no stock of vaccines. In the frequent video conferences with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, we have been sharing the status of our daily buffer stocks. The MOHFW promised us to send 2.7 lakh vaccine doses and we are expecting to receive them shortly,” senior health officials said.

Till Saturday night, Telangana had a buffer stock of 12,090 Covid vaccines across all the Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and could not take up advance scheduling of vaccination for Sunday.

Director of Public Health (DPH), Telangana, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, while interacting with press persons on Saturday said that there was a severe shortage of Covid vaccines, which forced authorities to suspend vaccination for Sunday.

On his part, on Sunday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender also acknowledged the shortage of vaccines in Telangana. “Sourcing and logistics of Covid vaccines is handled by the Union Ministry of Health and they must ensure all the States receive their share of Covid vaccines,” he said.

