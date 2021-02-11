KITSW to organise AICTE sponsored STTP from February 15

While the first phase will be conducted from February 15 to 20, the second phase will be held from March 15 to 20

Warangal Urban: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) will organise an AICTE sponsored Short Term Training Program (STTP) on “IoT simulation by Fog computing and Edge computing using Open-source” in two phases.

While the first phase will be conducted from February 15 to 20, the second phase will be held from March 15 to 20, said KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy who has unveiled the posters of the STTP here on Thursday.

“STTP is mainly focussed on Internet of Things (IoT), Fog computing, Edge computing and Cloud computing. All of these deployments need an effective and high-performance network environment for better and performance aware communication and spawn the areas of research in respective domains. It elevates the overall performance of the network environment,” Ashoka Reddy added.

According to Professor, HoD of the CSE, Dr V Shankar, “Fog computing is also associated with the terms “Fogging” and “Fog Networking”. We invite the faculty members, research scholars, PG students of AICTE approved engineering colleges to attend STTP. There is no registration fee for the STTP. The last date for registration is February 13, 2021.

Dean, R&D and Professor of CSE Dr P Niranjan, co-coordinator, Associate Professor of CSE, Dr V Chandra Shekhar Rao, CSE faculty members B. Hanumanthu, Sd. Abdul Moeed, D Naveen Kumar and Dr K Srinivas, Associate Professor of Chemistry and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary and others were present during the poster release.

