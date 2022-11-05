KL Rahul wishes girlfriend Athiya Shetty on birthday; see pictures

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

(File Photo) As celebs and fans pour in their wishes to the gorgeous actor, her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul too took to Instagram and wished her

Hyderabad: Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty celebrates her 30th birthday on Sunday. As celebs and fans pour in their wishes to the gorgeous actor, her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul too took to Instagram and wished her with a few goofy pictures.

Calling her ‘my joker’, Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday to my (joker emoji) you make everything better.” To which Athiya replied with a ‘Love you’ in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Earlier today, Suniel Shetty too dropped adorable wishes for Athiya. “Happy happy birthday my LIFE @athiyashetty #fatherdaughter #foreverbaby #love #daughter #heart #beauty #brat(sic),” Suniel Shetty wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi and has since been seen in movies such as ‘Mubarakan’ (2017) and ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ (2019).

Rahul and Athiya started dating a few years ago. According to a few reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot in January next year. However, both have maintained their silence over the news.