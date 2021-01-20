KLIS changed face of irrigation in Telangana: KCR

Chief Minister expresses happiness over the construction of Kaleswaram project and water being pumped out as planned

By | Published: 1:14 am 1:31 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday asserted that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) had changed the face of irrigation in Telangana State.

Inspired by the construction of Kaleswaram project, construction of Tupakulagudem Barrage for the Devadula project and the Dumugudem Barrage for the Sitarama project was in full swing. The government, he said, aims to complete all these projects expeditiously and solve the irrigation water problem for farmers once and for all. He suggested setting up control rooms at Medigadda, Tupakulagudem and Dummugudem Barrages to monitor water flow constantly. He also instructed them to formulate operational rules for all the existing project and implement them in a timely manner.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who visited Lakshmi Barrage at Medigadda, expressed satisfaction and happiness over the construction of Kaleswaram project and the water being pumped out as planned. He congratulated the Irrigation department officials, working agencies and employees of other departments for their concerted efforts in completing the construction of the project expeditiously.

“We undertook the construction of the Kaleswaram project on a mission mode, with thousands of workers working round the clock for 365 days, even when the temperature was 50 degrees Celsius. The officials have resolved issues related to land acquisition as well as various crossings in a timely and efficient manner. I am very happy that the construction of the much needed project for the farmers in the State, has been completed and put into use. I am satisfied that the dream of the farmers of Telangana has been fulfilled and the problem of irrigation water has been resolved permanently,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha visited the Muktheshwara temple at Kaleshwaram and performed special puja. Later, the couple paid floral tributes and released offerings comprising turmeric, kumkum and coins into Godavari River at the Pushkara Ghat, the confluence of the Pranahita and Godavari Rivers.

Ministers Koppula Eeshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Irrigation department Engineers-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao, Venkateshwarlu, Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Neta, Peddapali Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhu, Warangal Rural Zilla Parishad chairperson Gandra Jyothi, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLAs Gandra Venkatrama Reddy, P Chander, Diwakar Rao, Manohar Reddy, MLCs Seri Subhash Reddy, Puranam Satish, Naradas Laxmana Rao and also others were present.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .