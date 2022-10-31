Kaleshwaram: Third pump of Annaram pumphouse restored

Hyderabad: The Irrigation Department on Monday managed to restore the third pump of the Annaram pumphouse of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, which was submerged due to the floods in the Godavari in July. The Annaram pump house, with a total of eight motors and a lifting capacity of 2 TMC ft water a day, was submerged during the floods.

The third pump was restored late on Monday, after sustained efforts by engineers of the department, who have been making efforts to get the pumphouse back in action for the last couple of months. After being submerged in July, the first pump was revived and put back in action on October 8, while the second pump was restored on October 18.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had appreciated the efforts of the engineers in restoring the pump-house when they managed to get the first pump back in action and had asked the officials to restore the rest of the pumps on a war footing.