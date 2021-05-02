KMC polls: All set for counting of votes

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes at SR&BGNR College, informed the District Collector, RV Karnan

Khammam: All arrangements are in place for counting of votes polled in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections here on Monday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes at SR&BGNR College, informed the District Collector, RV Karnan. He along with Municipal Commissioner, Anurag Jayanthi visited the college on Sunday to review the arrangements.

The Collector revealed that a total of 270 counting staff would be deployed and 10 counting tables have been set up for smooth counting of votes. The counting of votes would begin at 8 am and all the officials and staff were advised to strictly follow covid-19 guidelines.

Following the directions of the State Election Commission covid testing was made mandatory for the counting staff and a testing centre was set up at Women’s Degree College for the purpose. The counting staff was asked to undergo tests at the college or any nearby health centre.

The counting personnel would be allowed into the counting hall upon producing the covid-19 negative report. The counting hall and the centre premises were sanitised, Karnan said adding arrangements like drinking water, erecting tents and uninterrupted power supply were made.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed from Sunday 5 pm to Tuesday 9 am against taking out victory rallies, meetings and gatherings. Those violating the orders would be punished as per the law, he warned.

It might be noted that in the second election held to the KMC about 59.80 per cent voting was registered to decide the fate of 250 candidates contested for 59 municipal divisions. The election in the 10th division was unanimous in favour of TRS candidate, Chava Madhuri.

