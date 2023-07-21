Knee replacement facility in Karimnagar hospital

Knee replacement operation, hip replacement and laparoscopic operations is being done in the district hospital free of cost under Aarogyasri.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:13 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Karimnagar: District headquarters hospital, which emerged as a ray of hope for the poor patients from north-Telangana, has another facility now. Knee replacement facility has become a feather in its cap. Since it is a major operation, poor people are facing troubles, unable to spend huge money in private hospitals. Depending on the quality of clip and other material used for the operation, it required up to Rs 4 lakh for each knee replacement operation.

However, knee replacement operation is being done in the district hospital free of cost under Aarogyasri. So far, 15 knee replacement operations were taken up in the hospital. Besides knee, hip replacement and laparoscopic operations have also been done. Earlier, operations used to be rare in the hospital. However, the situation has changed with the sanction of the medical college to Karimnagar, which is going to commence from this academic year.

Besides upgradation of the district hospital, various specialization departments are established and sanctioned more doctors as well as professions. Operation theatre has also been with modern facilities. Besides other operations, knee replacement operations have also been done in big ways. Since a majority of the people are suffering from knee joint problems, the orthopedic department has become a ray of hope for poor patients.

Speaking to Telangana Today, head of Orthopedic department, Dr Naragoni Kumar Goud said that depending on the quality of clip and other equipment, it required up to Rs 4 lakh for knee replacement operation. However, the operations have been done free of cost in the government hospital under Aarogyasri. Instead of wasting money in private hospitals, people could utilize the facilities in the government hospital, he asked.