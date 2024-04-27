ACB traps in-charge Sub-Registrar in Karimnagar

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials trapped Gangadhara in-charge Sub-Registrar Shivaram Suresh Babu, allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from one Akula Anjaiah at his office on Saturday afternoon.

According to the ACB, a resident of Sircilla, Ajay Kumar was asked by the official to transfer a plot that was in his father’s name onto his name through gift deed. Following this, Ajay Kumar’s friend Anjaiah approached the ACB who trapped Suresh Babu while accepting the bribe through his office subordinate Kothakonda Sridhar, an outsourcing worker.

The ACB arrested both Suresh Babu and Sridhar and produced them before the Karimnagar ACB court.