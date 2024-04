34 nominations rejected in Karimnagar, Peddapalli segments

While 20 nominations were rejected in Karimnagar, 14 were denied in Peddapalli segment. Scrutiny of nominations filed for various parliament constituencies from April 18 to 25 was held on Friday.

Peddapalli: Election authorities have rejectd 34 nominations in Karimnagar and Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituencies.

A total of 53 candidates including representatives of mainstream political parties, independents and registered parties filed nominations for Karimnagar segment.

Of them 20 were rejected due to various reasons by accepting the remaining 33. Meanwhile, 14 nominations were rejected in the Peddapalli segment.

Out of 63 nominations, 49 were accepted by 14 due to various reasons.