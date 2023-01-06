Know about BMW’s new colour changing car

The classic sporty sedan comes with E Ink colour-changing outdoor panels, which allows the motorist driving the car to change colours digitally. The driver will also have the option to pick or combine 32 colours. The technology will be used in BMW’s Neue Klasse EV models from 2025.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:06 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Hyderabad: BMW unveiled its new colour-changing car at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES)in Las Vegas. The new car i Vision Dee, allows its driver to change colour.

The German manufacturer for first time introduced the colour-changing technology in 2022 at the same CES event.

The outdoor panels (body surface) are divided into 240 individually controlled parts that allow occupants to change colour of each part.

The iconic kidney grille of the concept car can also make facial expressions via physical icons. The i Vision Dee can also communicate with the driver as it is designed to have self-awareness.

“BMW i Vision Dee shows what’s possible when hardware and software are combined. This allows us to exploit the full potential of digitalisation to transform the car into an intelligent companion. That is the future for automotive manufacturers – and for BMW, also: the fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure, ” Oliver Zipse, CEO of BMW Group.

The new car also welcomes the owner with his personal avatar on the driver’s side window and automatically opens the door with a perosnlised message.