Know about irrigation system

Published Date - 11:39 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing irrigation will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Match the pair

Land Use Type Percentage

1. Forest A. 68.67

2. Culturable wasteland B. 6.86

3. Net area sown C. 1.68

Select the correct answer using the code given below: a. 1-A,2-B,3-C b. 1-B,2-C,3-A

c. 1-C,2-A,3-B d. 1-B,2-A,3-C

Ans: b

2. The total volume of irrigation water required for a particular type of crop to mature is known as

a. Delta b. Duty of water c. Core depth d. Crop ratio

Ans: b

3. Vilas irrigation project is related with

a. Jhalawar b. Baran c. Bundi d. Churu

Ans: b

4. Read the following statements and choose the appropriate answer from the options given below:

1) Sprinkler irrigation is suitable to almost all types of crops

2) Sprinkler irrigation is usually not suitable for heavy clay soils

a. (1) is true, but (2) is not

b. (2) is true, but (1) is not

c. Both are true

d. Both are not true

Ans: c

5. Which of the following terminology is related with irrigation?

1. Delta 2. Crop period 3. Duty 4. Intensity of irrigation

a. 1,3,4 b. 1,3 c. 1,2,3 d. All of the above

Ans: a

6. Which of the following is the most critical state for irrigation in pulses?

a. Branching and pod formation b. Sowing and branching

c. Branching and flowering d. Sowing and pod formation

Ans: a

7. Sprinkler method of irrigation saves about —— of water

a. 10 to 15% b. 15 to 20% c. 30 to 40% d. 50%

Ans: c

8. Name of the devices used to measure the flow of water in an irrigation channel.

a. Weirs and notches

b. Notches and orifices

c. Parshall flumes and meter gates

d. All of the above

Ans: d

9. This system of irrigation supplies water to the plant equivalent to its consumptive use

a. Furrow irrigation system b. Flood irrigation system

c. Drip irrigation system d. Check – basin irrigation system

Ans: c

10. Consider the following statements on the Dudhwa National Park

1. The Dudhwa National Park is a national park in the Terai belt of marshy grasslands of northern Uttar Pradesh

2. It is part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in the Kheri and Lakhimpur districts

3. It is located on the Indo–Nepal border

Select the correct answer using the codes given below:

a. 1and 2 only b. 2 and 3 only

c. 1and 3 only d. All of the above

Ans: d

11. Consider the following statements:

1. Mekedatu river project is disputed between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana 2. Mahadayi water dispute is between Goa and Karnataka

3. Vamsadhara river dispute is between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Which of the above is/are correct?

a. Only 1 & 2 b. Only 2 & 3 c. Only 1 & 3 d. 1, 2 & 3

Ans: b

