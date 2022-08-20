Know Indian history through the ages

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on medieval Indian history will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Purana Qila was constructed during the reign of which of the following kings?

a) Akbar b) Humayun c) Sher Shah d) Jahangir

Ans: c

What is the exact meaning of the word “Mansabdars” used in the Mughal period?

a) Landlords and Zamindars b) Officials of the state

c) Those who had to give revenue d) Revenue collectors

Ans: b

Who among the following was the most reputed historian of the reign of Shah Jahan?

a) Amir Khusrao b) Muhammad Sadiq Khan

c) Abul Hamid Lahori d) Firishta

Ans: c

The Battle of Bahraich (1033) that resulted in complete annihilation of the Ghaznavid army, thus leading to a pause in the Muslim conquests in India, was won by which of the following kings?

a) Gangeyadeva b) Suhaldev c) Naravarman d) Bhoja

Ans: b

The First Battle of Tarain was fought in which of the following years?

a) 1191 CE b) 1219 CE c) 1300 CE d) 1291 CE

Ans: a

Which of the following was the chief occupation of the people of the Vijaynagar Empire?

a) Pottery

b) Trade

c) Agriculture

d) None of the above

Ans: c

The chief items of exports during the rule of the Vijayanagar Empire consisted of which of the following?

1) Cotton 2) Copper 3) Iron

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 2 & 3 c) Only 1 & 3 d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: c

The clues to social organisation of the Indus Valley people show that …:

i. There was relatively little or unclear social differentiation

ii. The presence of palaces housing the rulers of the Harappan state is doubtful

Which among the above statements is / are correct?

a) Only i b) Only ii c) Both i & ii d) Neither i nor ii

Ans: c

Consider the following pairs:

Foreign traveller — Indian king

i. Megasthenes : Chandragupta Vikramaditya

ii. Fa Hien : Chandragupta Maurya

ii. Hiuen Tsang : Harsha

iv. Ibn Battuta : Muhammad bin Tughlaq

v. Al Beruni : Mahmud of Ghazni

Which of the above is/are correctly matched?

a) i, iii and iv only b) i, iii and v only c) iii, iv and v only d) i, ii, iii, iv and v

Ans: c

Bhaddasala, mentioned several times in the Puranas and other ancient Indian texts, was …?

a) A poet in the court of Chandragupta Maurya

b) A General of the Nanda Army

c) An ambassador of Ceylon King sent to Asoka’s court

d) A playwright in the Gupta Era

Ans: b

Consider the following chalcolithic cultures with associated sites:

1. Banas Culture – Gilund

2. Gandhara Culture – Ghaligai

3. Savalda Culture – Inamgaon

Which of the above is/are correct?

a) 1 & 2 Only b) 3 Only c) 2 & 3 Only d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

Which of the following site is an example of Banas culture?

a) Ahar

b) Kayatha

c) Navdatoli

d) Inamgaon

Ans: a

Consider the following statements about the Vijayanagara Empire:

i. The king was the highest court of appeal in the Vijayanagara Empire

ii. Village was the basic unit of administration

iii. Caste system was absent and all human beings were treated equally in the matters of employment

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) i & ii only b) iii only c) ii & iii only d) i, ii & iii

Ans: a