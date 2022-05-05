Know what’s happening around you to ace TSPSC exam

Hyderabad: Focus on all events – big or small, local or international – to answer current affairs questions with ease.

Current affairs plays a very crucial role in the preparation of competitive exams. So, it is imperative for aspirants preparing for the TSPSC exams to focus on events — local, regional, national or international — that may have an impact on the society, region, country or the world as a whole. Since this is a dynamic topic, it is important to grasp the topic as a whole or understand the overall picture of the event.

This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some practice questions:

Sela Tunnel is in which State?

a. Sikkim

b. Meghalaya

c. Arunachal Pradesh

d. Uttarakhand

Ans: c

Explanation: Sela Tunnel Project is located in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. The final blast for the 980-metre-long Sela Tunnel was recently conducted by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). It is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 687 crore by the BRO. Upon completion, the Tunnel will provide all weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Observe the following:

1. India and Japan celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2022

2. India and Israel celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations in 2022

Which of the above are true?

a. Only 1 is true

b. Only 2 is true

c. None is true

d. Both 1 and 2 are true

Ans: d

Explanation: India and Japan established diplomatic relations on April 28, 1952. This year, the two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. To mark this historic occasion, the two countries have launched special logos.

The diplomatic relations between India and Israel were established on January 29, 1992. India and Israel have launched a commemorative logo on January 24, 2022, to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Koyla Darpan is in news in recent times. What is it related to?

a. Animal protection

b. Telescopes

c. Coal

d. Environment

Ans: c

Explanation: The Government of India has recently launched a web portal ‘Koyla Darpan’ to share Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) related to the coal Sector. The portal was launched by Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Coal.

Observe the following:

1. India’s first AVGC Centre of Excellence was launched in Maharashtra

2. India’s first AVGC Centre of Excellence was launched in Karnataka

3. The first Indian State to declare AVGC Policy is Karnataka

Which of the above are true?

a. Only 1, 3 are true

b. Only 2,3 are true

c. Only 1 is true

d. Only 3 is true

Ans: b

Explanation: India’s first Centre of Excellence in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) was launched in Bengaluru by the Karnataka government. Karnataka was also the first in the country to bring an AVGC policy in 2012.

Which of the following teams has won 9th National Women’s Ice Hockey Championship-2022?

a. Ladakh

b. Telangana

c. Himachal Pradesh

d. Delhi

Ans: a

Explanation: The 9th National Women’s Ice Hockey Championship was won by the Women’s team from Ladakh.

The Ice Hockey Association of India had conducted the championship at Kaza area in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh from January 16 to 21, 2022. A total of six teams from Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Delhi, Chandigarh, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police took part in the championship.

Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project got ‘A’ category status from REC. What is the advantage of it?

a. union government constructs project

b. Free electricity is provided to this project

c. State government can avail loans, from financial institutions easily

d. State government need not to take NGT permission for the project

Ans: c

Explanation: The Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) gave ‘A’ category status to the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited, a special purpose vehicle established for taking up Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. With this status, many financial institutions could fund the project if the State government wants to avail loans.

Which is the first district in Telangana to complete Covid vaccination?

a. Hyderabad

b. Medchal

c. Warangal Urban

d. Karimnagar

Ans: d

Explanation: Karimnagar has become the first district in Telangana and second district in South India, after Bengaluru urban district, to reach the milestone of administering the second dose of Covid vaccine to 100 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries. The State Health department completed administration of the second dose of the Covid vaccine to 7,94,404 beneficiaries in Karimnagar district, reaching the milestone of covering 100 per cent of eligible beneficiaries.

