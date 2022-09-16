Focus on getting good points

In continuation to it, today we will discuss how to address the International Relations (sub-part of Current Affairs) questions asked in the exam.

Hyderabad: Tips on how to write mains answer related to the International Relations topic given in the exam.In the previous articles, we learnt how to write a good answer related to the current affairs topic asked in the exam. In continuation to it, today we will discuss how to address the International Relations (sub-part of Current Affairs) questions asked in the exam.

The topic for today is ‘India and USA Relations’. Now, we will see how to address this topic in question-and-answer format.

This question related to the international relations part of the GS – 2 syllabus was asked in the UPSC examination.

1) India and the USA are two large democracies. Examine the basic tenets on which the two political systems are based. (UPSC – 2018)

Introduction: The recent changes in the geo-political landscape in international affairs have led experts to believe that India and the US now share a value-based partnership. The US has an undisputed claim of being the oldest democracy and India functions as the world’s largest democracy. Apart from converging interests in international affairs, both have a lot of similarities in their political systems.

Body: Basic tenets of Indian and US Political System:

1) Fundamental Rights and Bill of Rights: Through the Bill of Rights, the US Constitution grants fundamental rights like the Right to Equality and Freedom. The Part III – Article 14 to 34 of the Indian Constitution is specifically related to Fundamental Rights. The provisions of Fundamental Rights were originally present in the Indian Constitution.

2) Written Constitution: The US Constitution is the first written Constitution and India has the lengthiest written Constitution.

3) Separation of powers and function:

i) The USA follows watertight compartmentalisation when it comes to separation of powers. Here, the Executive is not responsible to the Legislature.

ii) India follows separation of functions, where the Executive also performs legislative functions. Here, the Executive is responsible to the Legislature.

iii) In the Indian system, according to Justice DY Chandrachud, “the working takes effect in a complex, interdependent and interconnected setting”.

4) Federalisation: Both systems follow a bicameral system of Parliament.

i) In the US, the Senate represents the States with equal representation from each State i.e. 100 seats for 50 States irrespective of size, population of the States.

ii) In India, the Rajya Sabha represents the States with proportional representation from each State.

iii) The US model of federalisation is ‘centrifugal’ (coming together) whereas the Indian model is ‘centripetal’ (holding together).

5) Due process of law: The US follows due process of law, whereas in India we followed procedure established by law. The due process of law evolved in India after the Menaka Gandhi case in 1980.

6) Independent Judiciary: Both the USA and Indian Constitutions provide for an independent judiciary to interpret the Constitution and enforce the laws. The single system of courts in India enforces both the central laws as well as the State laws, unlike in the USA, where the federal laws are enforced by the federal judiciary and the State laws are enforced by the State Judiciary.

7) Supremacy of Federal/Union Government: The Laws enacted by the union Government in both the USA and India supersede the laws enacted by the States on the same subject. In both countries, States have no right to secede from the union or Federal structure.

Conclusion:

Thus, though the US and Indian political systems are similar in many respects, yet they are the product of their unique history and socio-economic milieu, and varying political culture. However, they should cooperate with each other on many fronts to provide hope to humanity which is facing numerous challenges.

Thus, today we discussed a question related to current affairs topic from the International Relations part of the GS – 2 syllabus.

Do make a note of important points from the above question and make your answer enriched. We will discuss a few more questions related to current affairs in the upcoming articles in this series.

By Anirudh Billa

Polity Faculty & Answer writing expert

7569556888

