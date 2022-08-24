KNRUHS admission application into MDS master in dental courses

Published Date - 11:03 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has invited online application from NEET-MDS- 2022 qualified candidates for admission into the MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) courses under Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2022-2023 into affiliated dental colleges in Telangana.

Notification has been issued for online registration for web based counselling to determine state merit position for admission into Competent Authority Quota seats only. Final Merit list will be notified after scrutiny of all certificates uploaded at the time of online registration. Total number of seats available under Competent Authority Quota will be notified on website before exercising web options for counselling, a press release said.

Candidates can register online and upload scanned certificates on website https://tsmds.tsche.in from 8 am on August 25 to 5 pm on August 31.