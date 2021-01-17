KNRUHS admissions notification out

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Heath Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana has invited online application forms from eligible candidates for admission into BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy), B.SC (Nursing), B.SC (MLT) and PB BSc (Post Basic B.Sc) courses for the academic year 2020-21 at its affiliated colleges. The KNRUHS issued the notification for online registration to determine State merit position for web-based counselling and admission into seats under competent authority quota in all government and private colleges affiliated with it.

Total number of seats available and competent authority quota in all categories along with seat matrix for the academic year 2020-21 will be notified on KNRUHS website before counselling. Tuition fee structure will be as notified by the Government of Telangana. Application forms are available separately for each course and candidates can register online and upload scanned certificates from 10 am on January 18 to 7 pm on January 27, 2021 on web-site https://tsparamed.tsche.in

