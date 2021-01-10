KNRUHS mop-up web-based counselling

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released notification for exercising web-options for additional mop-up phase of web-based counselling for admission into MBBS course for Management Quota, B&C and NRI categories for the academic year 2020-21 in the affiliated private un-aided minority/non-minority medical colleges.

Eligible candidates can now exercise their options on the website (https://tsmedadm.tsche.in) from 4 pm on January 10 to 5 pm on January 11. The details of seats available will be placed on the website (http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in) and https://tsmedadm.tsche.in before counselling, according to a press release from KNRUHS.

All the candidates in the provisional final merit list displayed on KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web-options. Candidates who have secured admission in the previous phase of counselling and joined the course and continuing in the course, also can exercise their options.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the previous phases of counselling and who have not joined/discontinued the course after joining are not eligible to exercise options for additional mop-up phase of counselling. Those who have joined the course in All India Quota/Deemed Universities Counselling are also not eligible to exercise options. For details one may log on to: http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in/

