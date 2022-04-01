KNRUHS notifies admissions for UG AYUSH courses

Published Date - 07:09 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: Following the AYUSH Ministry decision to reduce the eligibility cut-off score for candidates in NEET-UG-2021 for admission into UG AYUSH courses, the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday released a fresh notification for admission into AYUSH UG courses in BHMS, BAMS, BNYS and BUMS under Convenor Quota offered by affiliated AYUSH medical colleges in Telangana.

Accordingly, for General Category students, the revised qualifying cut-off percentile is 45, for SC/ST/OBC it is 35 percentile and for Persons with Disabilities ((OC) PWD it is 40 percentile.

Interested candidates can register online for admission into UG AYUSH courses as per reduced cut-off percentile from 8 am on April 2 to 2 pm on April 3 through the website https://tsbahnu.tsche.in. Detailed notification and prospectus are displayed on university website www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in

