KNRUHS releases notification for second phase admissions

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday released a notification for second phase web-based counselling for admissions under convenor quota seats in MBBS and Dental courses in government and private medical and dental colleges across the State.

Candidates can exercise web options from 6 am on December 19 till 8 pm on December 20. Students belonging to NCC quota also should exercise web options on the said dates, the KNRUHS said in a press release.

