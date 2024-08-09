KNRUHS university announces MBBS counselling under Children of Armed Personal reservation

The verification centre will be at the Director, Sainik Welfare office, Raj Bhavan road, Somajigida
Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) in a notification on Friday informed that candidates who have registered for reservation under Children of Armed Personal (CAP) to appear for physical verification of their original certificates for admission into MBBS/BDS courses under Competent Authority quota for 2024-25.
The verification centre will be at the Director, Sainik Welfare office, Raj Bhavan road, Somajigida.
Eligible candidates under this category can report for certificate verification from 9 am to 12 noon on August 13 for NEET ranks between 1 to 2,50,000 and for ranks after 2,50,000 till last the last rank on August 14, the notification said.