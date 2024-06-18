Kodandaram deposes before Power Inquiry Commission

Coming down heavily on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TJS chief said in name of urgency, the former Chief Minister had caused huge losses to the exchequer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 10:00 PM

File Photo: Telangana Jana Samiti president Kodandaram.

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M Kodandaram blamed the previous BRS government for the losses incurred by the State power utilities due to the hasty power purchase agreements (PPAs) entered into by the BRS government with the Chhattisgarh government for the supply of 1,000 MW.

He demanded the government to file criminal charges against persons responsible for the power sector losses.

Addressing media after deposing before the Justice L Narasimha Reddy commission, constituted to probe the alleged irregularities in the power sector on Tuesday, Kodandaram said there was no need to enter into PPA with the Chhattisgarh government and that the BRS government could have invited tenders so that the State could get power at a cheaper rate.

Telangana Electricity union JAC Chairman S Raghu, who also deposed before the commission, too blamed the previous BRS government for the losses incurred by the State due to hasty decisions. However, when he was asked whether there was corruption in the PPA, he said he could not confirm that.