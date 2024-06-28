TGSRTC to go digital for ticket fares

They can be paid using debit/credit cards, QR code and UPI

By C. Romeo Updated On - 28 June 2024, 11:29 PM

Hyderabad: In a measure aimed at citizen friendliness and encouraging cashless transactions, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is set to soon go digital for the passengers.

With the corporation already receiving positive response for a pilot run, plans are on now to introduce i-TIMS (Intelligent Ticket Issue Machine), which is equipped with the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) software. With this, soon payments can be made using debit and credit cards, QR code and UPI payments.

The operation was started on a pilot basis on the RGIA airport road and with about 80 buses under the Bandlaguda depot limits in Hyderabad. The bus conductors were handed the automatic ticket vending machines.

The RTC officials examined the functioning of these machines and it is learnt that there were no issues reported from the ticket issuing staff. Hence, they have decided to allot the machines to all the buses across the vehicle fleet.

For long, a major problem faced by the bus staff as well as the passengers was tendering right amount for a ticket. After years of complaints from the passengers on cash crunch, particularly with smaller denomination, the TGSRTC is planning to introduce cashless transactions in buses coming under the Hyderabad City limits providing swiping machines.

The RTC officials stated that the Android-based machines will be operational in the buses as well as the bus stations. Even the bus pass counters will be equipped with the swiping machines for the renewal of student and general passes online transactions.

The move is expected to allow passengers to book tickets at least 15 minutes before departure of the buses. TGSRTC officials said this approach not only saves passenger time but also helps in knowing in advance how many seats are vacant on the bus.

Gamyam app for AC, luxury, e-buses soon

The TGSRTC authorities have speeded up the process of covering all the luxury, air-conditioned and electric bus services with its exclusive vehicle tracking system network, TGSRTC Gamyam App.

Though the app was launched last year, it was active only in electric buses on the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) route.

Meanwhile, the TGSRTC Gamyam bus tracking app has been receiving good response from citizens and within a year, over 10 lakh downloads have been registered. The app provide details of buses available on a route at a given time, starting and destination points, apart from details of driver and conductor.

This app is available on Google Play Store and can also be downloaded for free from TGSRTC official website www.tgsrtc.telangana.gov.in.