Koffee With Karan 7: Did Ishaan Khatter hint at Siddhant and Navya dating?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: ‘Koffee With Karan’ is never incomplete without the host Karan Johar making his guests spill some beans about their relationship status. Well, the Friday episode had so much gossip brewing over the coffee with the Phone Bhoot actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the guests for the show.

Much about the personal lives of the celebs have been discussed in the show, including Vicky-Katrina marriage, Ishaan-Ananya breakup and Siddhant Chaturvedi relationship status.

Though the Gully boy actor maintained his single status, Ishaan had dropped a cryptic hint that Siddhant Chaturvedi was dating Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. When KJo asked Siddhant if he had any “love interest”, Siddhant replied, “Right now my work is the…” Without much ado, Ishaan added, “Ask him Ananda question.”A confused Karan Johar asked, “Ask ‘Ananda’ question? What is Ananda?”

Siddhant quickly drifted from the question and said, “No, no I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single. I’m so single that the only reason I wanted to be invited for Katrina’s wedding was so that she could introduce me to one of her sisters.”

The rumours about Navya and Siddhant’s relationship began in April after they frequently started dropping comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Amid the rumours, the two were pictured arriving together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash earlier this year.