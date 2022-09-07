Shahid Kapoor’s birthday wish for wife Mira is cutest thing you will see on Internet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has time and again proved that he is ‘husband material’. He has always praised his wife Mira Kapoor in public and never fails to shower her with love on social media. As he appeared on the ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 7 couch recently, he spoke of his wife in high regard.

So naturally, on the occasion of Mira’s 28th birthday, the ‘Kabir Singh’ star posted an adorable picture of the two dancing and penned an even more adorable caption. Taking to Instagram, Shahid wrote, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.” Mira replied back, “I love you forever.” Shahid is seen borrowing Mira’s dupatta in the happy picture.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the much-in-love couple’s PDA and chimed in with compliments in the comments section. Actors Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, and Raashii Khanna among others commented on the viral picture. “Cutest,” wrote Raashii, while Neha added heart emojis under the post.