Kolkata man becomes first human to be infected by plant fungus. What do we know?

A 61-year-old plant mycologist who is based out of Kolkata has reportedly become the first man on the planet to contract a deadly fungal infection caused by plants.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:51 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: A 61-year-old plant mycologist who is based out of Kolkata has reportedly become the first man on the planet to contract a deadly fungal infection caused by plants. This is the first-of-its-kind case wherein this plant fungus caused disease in a human, according to a report by ‘Medical Mycology Case’.

The patient visited a hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of cough, fatigue, difficulty in swallowing, and other conditions, which he had been experiencing for around three months. He did not have any history of diseases in the past.

According to the reports, the CT scan of his neck showed a paratracheal abscess. This can block the airways and can cause more infections in one’s body.

When doctors sent that sample for testing to WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference & Research on Fungi of Medical Importance, he was diagnosed with what is called Chondrostereum purpureum.This usually attacks species of the rose family and the disease is progressive and often fatal.

It is said that the man was working with decaying material, mushrooms, and various plant fungi for a long time as a part of his research activities. It is believed that he was possibly exposed to contaminated soil or plant material.