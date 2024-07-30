Komatireddy defends Gadwal MLA’s meet with KTR

The Gadwal MLA had won the Assembly elections representing the BRS but had recently defected to the Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 11:56 PM

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy defended Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy’s meeting with BRS MLAs and claimed that the MLA was not returning to the BRS. The Gadwal MLA had won the Assembly elections representing the BRS but had recently defected to the Congress. On Tuesday, the MLA met BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other senior BRS MLAs in the Assembly.

“Krishna Mohan Reddy meeting the BRS MLAs does not mean he is joining back the BRS. KT Rama Rao also had met me, does that mean he is joining Congress?” Venkat Reddy asked media persons during an informal chitchat in the Assembly.

He also dismissed reports that a few BRS MLAs, who had defected to the Congress, were joining back the BRS.