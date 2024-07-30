More MLAs ready for ‘ghar wapsi’ after Gadwal MLA returns to BRS fold

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who had joined the ruling party recently, chose to return to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) again.

30 July 2024

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the poaching operations of the Congress, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who had joined the ruling party recently, chose to return to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) again.

Meanwhile, speculations were rife that Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao is also planning to return to the BRS fold. He was seen huddling into a discussion with former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on the Assembly premises.

Sources in the BRS stated that at least three other MLAs from the remaining nine MLAs who had switched loyalties to the Congress were in talks with the party leadership to return to the BRS.

The BRS MLAs were promised funds for development of their respective constituencies and also clearance of pending bills for progress of development works when they joined the ruling Congress. But after they joined the party, there was no further response.

The BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress were also facing increasing pressure from their followers to return to the BRS considering the public outrage over their decision, prompting them to reconsider their decisions.

Earlier, Krishna Mohan Reddy met BRS working president KT Rama Rao at the party legislative office on the Assembly premises and is learnt to have expressed his desire to rejoin the party. Incidentally, his decision came even as the Congress was busy celebrating release of the second tranche of the farm loan waiver amount on the Assembly premises.

Visuals of Krishna Mohan Reddy’s meeting with Rama Rao went viral on the social media, with the BRS official handle posting them on X, asking the media to write “BRS Debba, Congress Abba (BRS shocker to Congress).”

During the meeting, Krishna Mohan Reddy requested permission for “Ghar Wapsi” (homecoming), which was learnt to have been accepted. He had joined the Congress party on July 6 in the presence of Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy and other leaders.

However, he was reportedly unhappy with the party and regretted his decision.