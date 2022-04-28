Komatireddy not to attend TPCC president’s meeting at Nagarjuna Sagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

File Photo: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday made it clear that he would not attend the Congress preparatory meeting to be held at Nagarjuna Sagar, which would be attended by TPCC president Revanth Reddy.

He said that Congress party was strong in Nalgonda and there was no need for any other leader from other places to review the arrangements for mobilization of people for Rahul Gandhi’s pubic meeting.

They should hold the review meeting in the district where the Congress party was weak. Groupism was common in the Congress party, he added.

Reddy said that he wants to attend officials programmes of union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

