Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets Chiranjeevi, congratulates him on Padma Vibhushan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 January 2024, 06:19 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, paid a visit to Chiranjeevi on Friday to extend his congratulations for being conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Chiranjeevi at his residence in Jubilee Hills, and accompanying the minister was producer Dil Raju. During the visit, the minister expressed his congratulations to the ‘Megastar’ by draping a special shawl around his neck and presenting a flower bouquet.

Chiranjeevi had previously been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006. Besides Chiranjeevi, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Vyjayantimala Bali, Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous), and Padma Subrahmanyam were conferred with Padma Vibhushan.