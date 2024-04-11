Komatireddy says no Eknath Shindes in Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 06:04 PM

File photo of Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Nalgonda: Countering the BJP’s charges that Congress leaders would topple the State government, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said there were no ‘Eknath Shindes’ in the Congress. In fact, Eknath Shinde was created by the BJP in Maharashtra.

Both NCP and Shiv Sena parties were split to topple the democratically elected government, he said after greeting Muslims at Idgah on Ramzan festival here on Thursday. He was accompanied by former Minister K Jana Reddy and Nalgonda Congress candidate K Raghuveer Reddy.

Speaking to the media, the Minister also claimed that there was no group politics in the Congress party. “Revanth Reddy will be Chief Minister for five years and Congress will be in power for 10 years,” Venkat Reddy said.

Refuting BJP Legislative party chief A Maheswar Reddy’s charges on group politics in Congress, the Minister said it was not wise on the BJP leader’s part to speak about other parties.

“Why was BJP former State president Bandi Sanjay removed from the post and why was union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy given the reigns,” he asked, stating Congress leaders and Ministers were working as a team under Revanth Reddy’s leadership for Telangana’s development.

The Minister further challenged that the BRS would not win a single seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. “If at all BRS wins one seat, I am prepared for anything,” Venkat Reddy said.