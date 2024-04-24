Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy offers to quit

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said in his address that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had all the qualities to be the next Chief Minister of the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 09:31 PM

File photo of Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday offered to resign from his Minister post if the BRS could win at least two Lok Sabha seats in the State in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

Addressing the nomination rally of the Congress candidate K Raghuveera Reddy at Nalgonda, he said the BRS would not be able to retain the deposits in Nalgonda district.

Also Read Komatireddy says no Eknath Shindes in Congress

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said in his address that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had all the qualities to be the next Chief Minister of the State.

He would fully endorse the views expressed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the ability of Komatireddy to don the role of Chief Minister in future, he quipped.