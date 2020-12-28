Konappa thanks CM KCR for granting financial aid to kin of Army jawan

Konappa brought the plight of the family members of Hussain to the notice of Chandrashekhar Rao when he called on the latter in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) Koneru Konappa on Monday expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for extending financial aid of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of Mohammad Zakeer Hussain (39), an army man who died in a rock-slide at Ladakh in Jammu in October last.

Konappa brought the plight of the family members of Hussain to the notice of Chandrashekhar Rao when he called on the latter in Hyderabad. He requested the Chief Minister for monetary aid considering the poverty of the bereaved family. He stated that the Chief Minister immediately responded to his plea and granted the aid to the army man.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .