Kore.ai named leader in Gartner 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: Kore.ai, a conversational AI platform and solutions provider, said it has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. This is the second consecutive year that Kore.ai has been recognised as a leader.

“We are proud to be positioned as a Leader again in one of the fastest-growing software markets,” said Kore.ai Founder and CEO Raj Koneru.

“Conversational AI will play a major role as people continue to engage with brands and enterprises. We will continue innovating in a technology space that is evolving rapidly and transforming global businesses,” he said.

With over 350 customers, Kore.ai automates billions of interactions every year through its conversational AI platform and solutions. It said it has delivered an estimated $1 billion in cost savings to global enterprise customers.

Kore.ai offers a no-code Experience Optimization (XO) platform that allows organisations to design, build, test, and deploy conversational user interfaces, virtual assistants and process apps with little technical expertise or support required. The company also offers solutions such as SmartAssist, AgentAssist, BankAssist, HealthAssist, RetailAssist, SearchAssist, WorkAssist, ProcureAssist, HRAssist, and ITAssist on a subscription model, a release said.

