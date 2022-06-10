Tanla, Kore.ai forges partnership

Telangana Today - 04:13 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based IT company Tanla has announced its partnership with Kore.ai, an enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, in five countries – India, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines.

The partnership, according to a release, will upraise the digital experiences of their key stakeholders including customers, partners, and employees through conversational artificial intelligence (AI) based Natural Language Processing (NLP) system.

Kore.ai founder and CEO Raj Koneru said, “Through this partnership, Tanla and Kore.ai will jointly offer a first-of-its-kind customer engagement platform offering conversation-first experiences that can automate and optimize voice and chat interactions across multiple channels, languages, and regions, while retaining the human touch all through.”

Other advantages include access to a no-code virtual assistant development platform, an implementation team, omni-channel communication, campaign management for marketing, advanced analytics, and much more that support enterprises with unparalleled end-to-end ownership and quality assurance.

“This partnership will provide cutting-edge AI solutions on Wisely Platform to help clients realize the value of truly omnichannel digital customer experiences,” said Uday Reddy, founder, chairman and CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited.